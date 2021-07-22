Nefarious designs of enemies foiled as China decides to speed up Dasu dam work: Fawad

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that enemies of Pakistan who wanted to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China failed in their nefarious planning as China has announced to speed up work on Dasu dam.

Talking to media Chaudhry Fawad said Pakistan was grateful to the Chinese government and people for their support in every possible way.

He said that investigation into the Dasu incident has entered its second phase.

The forces wanting to thwart the CPEC were behind the Dasu incident, the minister said.

He said that the recent statement of the Afghan Vice President was very unfortunate.

The Afghan government wants to put the burden of its failures on Pakistan, Fawad said.

Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan,he said adding that Afghan Vice President Amr Saleh's family does not even live in Afghanistan.

He said that the relationship between the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan was very strong.

The negative statements of some disillusioned Afghan political leadership have no value, the minister saidThe problems of Afghanistan are to be solved by the Afghan people, Pakistan can only cooperate in thus process.