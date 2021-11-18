UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Chairman Urges Power Sectors Companies To Improve Performance In Health, Safety, Environment Areas

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:11 PM

NEPRA chairman urges power sectors companies to improve performance in Health, Safety, Environment areas

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H Farooqi on Thursday urged the power sector companies to strive hard in improving their performance in the areas of Occupational Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H Farooqi on Thursday urged the power sector companies to strive hard in improving their performance in the areas of Occupational Health, Safety and Environment (HSE).

Addressing at award ceremony, the Chairman highlighted the significance of NEPRA's drive of "Power with Safety".

He stressed that HSE issues were at the forefront of his priorities and therefore he elaborated that NEPRA being the sole regulator would continue to apply and promote the best HSE practices in the industry.

The Authority would also continue to respond to all potential challenges so as to prevent the fatal accidents and any potential risks.

He reiterated that NEPRA would never compromise on safety as death of an individual matters a lot and that everyone who reported for duty deserves to go back to their families safe and healthy.

NEPRA in a graceful ceremony honored the winners of the first-ever NEPRA's Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Performance Evaluation Awards. The awards were given to the top HSE performers of Power Industry for the year 2020.

Member NEPRA, Mr.

Rehmatullah Baloch and thousands of professionals, field staff and contractors from Public and Private Sector's Generation, Transmission and Distribution companies of Pakistan including Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and Member, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) attended the ceremony.

The main objective of the Performance Evaluation initiative is to create an HSE baseline for the power sector entities, identify top HSE performers for benchmarking and provide an opportunity for improvement in the safety standards.

NEPRA also recognized the winners for their outstanding performance in the field of HSE for the year 2020 wherein Foundation Power Company (Daharki) Limited was declared as the top performer and awarded Gold medal.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and UCH Power (Private) Limited stood 2nd and 3rd earning Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

Special Recognition awards were also given to Hub Power Company, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim and Sapphire Electric Company Limited. Similarly, sixteen employees from different companies were also recognized by NEPRA on the basis of the best HSE practices in their respective fields.

