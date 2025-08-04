Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Public Hearing Under QTA For Q4’25

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday concluded a public hearing under the Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25 for power distribution companies (DISCOs), with the possibility of a consumer relief of up to Rs1.80 per unit for the next three months.

The public hearing was presided over by the Chairman of NEPRA, Waseem Mukhtar, while officials from the Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guaranteed (CPPA-G), members of the business community, representatives from the Ministry of Energy, journalists and the general public were also actively present in the hearing.

According to NEPRA, the DISCOs had submitted a request for a relief of Rs 53.

393 billion under the fourth quarter adjustment of FY 2024–25. If approved, the proposed adjustment would provide a relief of Rs1.80 per unit for electricity consumers over three-month period, as per CPPA-G officials.

NEPRA confirmed that all stakeholders were given a fair opportunity to present their views during the hearing. The proposed relief, if implemented, will apply to all DISCO consumers including those of K-Electric, except lifeline users, prepaid consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The Authority will issue a detailed decision after reviewing the data.

