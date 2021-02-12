NEPRA opens regional office at Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :National Electric Supply Company (NEPRA) has set up regional office at Gwadar to facilitate the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region.

Chairman NEPRA Tausef H Farooqi inaugurated the regional office, said a press release.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chairman NEPRA and Member Consumer Affairs Rehmatullah Baloch expressed their resolve to support and facilitate the government in development of the region.

They further conveyed that this office will play a vital role in resolving the issues of the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region at their doorstep.

The ceremony was attended by officials of NEPRA Authority, top officials of various Government Departments, QESCO and representatives of business and local communities.

"Protection of electricity consumers' interests is one of the mandates of NEPRA. For this purpose, NEPRA has established its Regional Offices at the Distribution Companies (DISCOs') Headquarters level, i.e. Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Hyderabad and Sukkur," it was further said.

Presently, the government is focusing on development of Gwadar and various mega projects are in full swing.

Accordingly, the load demand of the region is also expected to increase further. The Authority realized that the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region should have an easily accessible judicial forum to file their complaints for redressal.