New DC Sialkot assumes charge

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali officially took charge of her office and commenced regular duties here on Sunday.

Upon assuming office, she received introductory briefings from various departmental heads and issued key directives to streamline ongoing and upcoming initiatives.

Speaking on her vision for the district, DC Saba Asghar highlighted her commitment to bolstering the public health and education sectors, while also placing significant focus on environmental issues. She stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns to address environmental challenges, highlighting that this would be a key area of attention during her tenure.

Before her appointment as Deputy Commissioner, Saba Asghar Ali (PAS/BS-19) served as the Chief of Environment and Climate Change in the Planning and Development board of Punjab.