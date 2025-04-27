Open Menu

New DC Sialkot Assumes Charge

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM

New DC Sialkot assumes charge

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali officially took charge of her office and commenced regular duties here on Sunday.

Upon assuming office, she received introductory briefings from various departmental heads and issued key directives to streamline ongoing and upcoming initiatives.

Speaking on her vision for the district, DC Saba Asghar highlighted her commitment to bolstering the public health and education sectors, while also placing significant focus on environmental issues. She stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns to address environmental challenges, highlighting that this would be a key area of attention during her tenure.

Before her appointment as Deputy Commissioner, Saba Asghar Ali (PAS/BS-19) served as the Chief of Environment and Climate Change in the Planning and Development board of Punjab.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

24 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

24 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

24 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan