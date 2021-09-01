'New Odyssey' Exhibition to showcase fresh fine arts graduates' talent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A 20-day exhibition 'The New Odyssey' commenced on Wednesday enabling an opportunity for the fresh talented Bachelors of Fine Arts to present their artwork at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

A PNCA official Masroor Shah told APP that it would not only help broaden their vision about the art industry but would also give them exposure to the national level of artwork.

He said a number of visitors from all walks of life including foreigners, government departments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), etc., civil society representatives, students, and the general public were participating in the exhibition.

"Our Primary focus is to promote the young talent and give them a compelling platform in these stressful times of COVID-19," he stated.

PNCA is dedicated to promoting Pakistani Art on a Local and National scale, he said adding, its unique programs present the traditional and contemporary art practices which reflected the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports the professional development of the artist.

PNCA was committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work, and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, he said.

The various universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, University of the Punjab, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Baluchistan, and the University of Karachi will participate in the exhibition.

The show would consist of 70 artists and 93 skilled graduates and interesting works by the young graduates, he informed.

