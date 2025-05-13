New report urges Pakistani workplaces to adopt family-friendly policies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A new report jointly released by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), UNICEF, and UN Women calls on employers across Pakistan to implement family-friendly workplace policies to support working parents, promote gender equality, and drive sustainable economic growth.

Titled “Mapping Family-Friendly Workplace Policies in Pakistan,” the report highlights how measures such as parental leave, flexible working hours, and access to quality childcare can significantly improve employee well-being, boost child development, and strengthen business performance.

“For today’s workforce, these policies are no longer just nice to have—they’re essential,” said Ehsan Malik, CEO of PBC. “Companies that support working parents see better talent retention, reduced absenteeism, and a more diverse and resilient workforce.”

Pakistan is home to over 112 million children, yet formal childcare services remain scarce. This gap presents a major challenge for working families, particularly women, who often bear the dual burden of employment and caregiving. With only one in five women participating in the workforce, the report stresses that flexible work arrangements and accessible childcare are crucial to improving women’s economic participation.

“Family-friendly policies unlock the potential of children, empower women, and contribute to national prosperity,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

“They also foster early childhood development, which lays the foundation for a better future.”

Jamshed Kazi, UN Women’s Country Representative, emphasized the broader social impact. “These policies don’t just support parents—they challenge outdated gender norms and promote shared caregiving responsibilities, helping build more inclusive and equitable workplaces.”

The report is based on extensive research, including surveys, focus groups, and interviews conducted in urban centers like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. It provides a roadmap for businesses to create inclusive environments that support both men and women equally.

Sindh Minister for Women Development, Shaheena Sher Ali, echoed the call for change in her keynote remarks. “An ideal workplace offers equal opportunity, safety, and support to both women and men. Equality and collaboration are key to building a stronger Pakistan.”

The report recommends that companies start by assessing employee needs, introduce sustainable childcare models, train managers to reduce bias, and integrate family-friendly policies into core business strategies.

The findings offer a practical guide for businesses seeking to become more inclusive and future-ready—while contributing to a stronger economy and a more equitable society.