UrduPoint.com

New Rules For Foreign Pilgrims Of Umrah Will Be Effective From Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:02 PM

New rules for foreign pilgrims of Umrah will be effective from today

The Pakistani travelers, under the new rules, will be allowed to directly enter into the Saudi land without undergoing 14-day quarantine period in any third country.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) The new rules allowing the people of 18 years of age and above to perform Umrah will be effective from December 1 (today).

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set aside the maximum age limit of 50 years for overseas pilgrims performing Umrah.

The Ministry, however, made it clear that COVID-19 vaccination certificates would still be required.

The new rules have scrapped the maximum age limit of 50 years as prerequisite for pilgrims coming to perform Umrah from outside Saudi Arabia.

The elderly foreign pilgrims can perform Umrah in line with the precautionary and preventive protocols to control the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Muslim foreigners under the age of 18 are still now allowed to perform Umrah.Under the new directives, the Saudi authorities had allowed Pakistani travelers to directly enter the Saudi Arabia from December 1 and they are no longer required to undergo 14-day quarantine in a third country.

The new directives will also be applicable to travelers from Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hajj Egypt Saudi Indonesia Brazil Saudi Arabia Vietnam December Muslim From

Recent Stories

Russia Prepares to Deliver Another Batch of Humani ..

Russia Prepares to Deliver Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Am ..

13 minutes ago
 Taliban Face Difficulties in Fighting Terrorists i ..

Taliban Face Difficulties in Fighting Terrorists in Afghanistan Over Lack of Fun ..

13 minutes ago
 US Senate to Consider 2022 Defense Budget Bill Wit ..

US Senate to Consider 2022 Defense Budget Bill With Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Re ..

13 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC’s Achievements would no ..

Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC’s Achievements would not have happened without Member ..

32 minutes ago
 OIC Commemorates International Day of Solidarity w ..

OIC Commemorates International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

32 minutes ago
 Challenges never deterred us from pursuing our pat ..

Challenges never deterred us from pursuing our path, says Mohammed bin Rashid

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.