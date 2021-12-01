New rules for foreign pilgrims of Umrah will be effective from today

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistani travelers, under the new rules, will be allowed to directly enter into the Saudi land without undergoing 14-day quarantine period in any third country.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) The new rules allowing the people of 18 years of age and above to perform Umrah will be effective from December 1 (today).

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set aside the maximum age limit of 50 years for overseas pilgrims performing Umrah.

The Ministry, however, made it clear that COVID-19 vaccination certificates would still be required.

The new rules have scrapped the maximum age limit of 50 years as prerequisite for pilgrims coming to perform Umrah from outside Saudi Arabia.

The elderly foreign pilgrims can perform Umrah in line with the precautionary and preventive protocols to control the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Muslim foreigners under the age of 18 are still now allowed to perform Umrah.Under the new directives, the Saudi authorities had allowed Pakistani travelers to directly enter the Saudi Arabia from December 1 and they are no longer required to undergo 14-day quarantine in a third country.

The new directives will also be applicable to travelers from Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India.