New Wheat Procurement Policy Explained To Stakeholders In Jhang
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held on Thursday in District Jhang to discuss and implement the government's new wheat procurement policy, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder.
Representatives from farmers' organizations, flour mill owners, commission agents, and growers attended the meeting.
On this occasion, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Dr. Khalid Iqbal, explained the policy, stating that wheat would be sold in the open market, and the food Department would no longer procure crops.
However, growers would have access to free storage facilities for four months. Growers would also receive 70% of the sold wheat's price, protecting them from low rates.
The Deputy Commissioner highlighted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiative to provide farmers with Rs 5,000 per acre as direct financial support through Kisan Cards. He emphasized the importance of understanding and implementing the new policy.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Effective measures underway to address public grievances: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Muqam reaffirms country's commitment to Kashmir's right to self-determination, praises Nawaz Sharif' ..2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured in Kalat blast2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to brave officers during Ghazis Week2 minutes ago
-
WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
New wheat procurement policy explained to stakeholders in Jhang2 minutes ago
-
Senate body receives briefing on private medical colleges' fee12 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds special briefing for officials22 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi held important meetings during visit to Shanghai China22 minutes ago
-
NPC announces Eid-ul-Azha family festival22 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 9 witnesses in May-9 violence cases22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates int'l Seerah Studies Centre at IIUI22 minutes ago