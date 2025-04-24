Open Menu

New Wheat Procurement Policy Explained To Stakeholders In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM

New wheat procurement policy explained to stakeholders in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held on Thursday in District Jhang to discuss and implement the government's new wheat procurement policy, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder.

Representatives from farmers' organizations, flour mill owners, commission agents, and growers attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Dr. Khalid Iqbal, explained the policy, stating that wheat would be sold in the open market, and the food Department would no longer procure crops.

However, growers would have access to free storage facilities for four months. Growers would also receive 70% of the sold wheat's price, protecting them from low rates.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiative to provide farmers with Rs 5,000 per acre as direct financial support through Kisan Cards. He emphasized the importance of understanding and implementing the new policy.

