NGOs Directed To Get Registered Till Sep 30

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:31 PM

NGOs directed to get registered till Sep 30

Deputy Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Nabila Malik has said that the registration of NGOs not registered with the Punjab Charity Commission till September 30 will be canceled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Nabila Malik has said that the registration of NGOs not registered with the Punjab Charity Commission till September 30 will be canceled.

Presiding over a meeting of representatives of NGOs, Nabila Malik said that the Home Department has fixed September 30 as the last date for online registration with the Punjab Charity Commission and the registration of NGOs which have not registered and verified within this period will be canceled.

She said that the non-registered NGOs have been contacted and informed about the orders of the Home Department.

Nabila said that the NGOs have been given a detailed briefing on the benefits, aims and objectives of online registration and they were also briefed on the procedure of registration.

More Stories From Pakistan

