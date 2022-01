NHA completes arrangements for snow removal in Murree

National Highway Authority(NHA) on Wednesday completed all arrangements for snow removal on Islamabad-Muzaffarabad dual carriage way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority(NHA) on Wednesday completed all arrangements for snow removal on Islamabad-Muzaffarabad dual carriage way.

Keeping in view, rain and snowfall forecast in Murree by Pakistan Meteorological Department(PMD), NHA have dispatched required machinery and personnel to the most affected areas.

The Chairman NHA and relevant authorities were personally supervising the entire process.