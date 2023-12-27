NHA launches strict action against overloading of loader vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has issued a detailed advisory warning the truck divers and loaders to avoid overloading their vehicles as it had initiated strict action against the vehicles violating the restrictions and burdening the national thoroughfares leading to accidents and damage to important connectivity infrastructure.

The Authority with the cooperation of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has initiated a stringent nationwide drive against overloaded vehicles that were jeopardizing public life, property and infrastructure.

The minimum weight allowed for a two-axle Bedford truck or vehicle was 17.

5 tonnes, 27.5 and 29.5 tonnes for a three-axle vehicle,39.5 tonnes and 41.5 tonnes for a four-axle vehicle, 48.5 tonnes and 49.5 tonnes of vehicles for a five-axle vehicle, 51.5 tonnes for a five-axle vehicle, 58.5 and 61.5 tonnes for eight axle vehicle.

The overloading of vehicles was leading to risk to life, tyre burst, damage to roads, excessive fuel usage, early damaging of tyres, heavy fines, axle breakage, expenditure of road repairs and wastage of time.

The NHA advised the masses to comply with the laws and abide by the restrictions whereas in case of violation, excessive items would be offloaded from the vehicles being charged with violation.