NHA utilizing all out resources to restore highways of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday said that its staff was working on Quetta-Sibi road, which would be opened for traffic soon.

Balochistan's infrastructure including national highways has been badly affected by torrent floods and rains.

According to details, Quetta-Taftan, Quetta-Karachi, Quetta-Sibi, Quetta-Rakhni and Quetta-Mughal Kot Highway were affected by the floods.

The NHA's statement said that Quetta to Panjara bridge and Dera Allahyar to Dhadad section has also been restored.

However, NHA has restored all highways in a short time on the instructions of the Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.

The minister has issued special instructions to use all resources to restore the highways of Balochistan as soon as possible.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha were present in Balochistan to personally monitor the reconstruction and repair work of NHA road network.

However, work was still going on the Quetta-Sibi road. This road which was damaged at places like Baby bridge, Pinjarra bridge, Kundalini, Bhutani and Bolan, was mostly been repaired.

Around 105 km single road from Quetta to Pinjarra has been completely restored while the Dera Allahyar-Dadar section has also been opened for traffic.

Meanwhile, another 8km road was being constructed and repaired on war footing and would be opened for traffic soon.