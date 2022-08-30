UrduPoint.com

NHA Utilizing All Out Resources To Restore Highways Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 09:39 PM

NHA utilizing all out resources to restore highways of Balochistan

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday said that its staff was working on Quetta-Sibi road, which would be opened for traffic soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday said that its staff was working on Quetta-Sibi road, which would be opened for traffic soon.

Balochistan's infrastructure including national highways has been badly affected by torrent floods and rains.

According to details, Quetta-Taftan, Quetta-Karachi, Quetta-Sibi, Quetta-Rakhni and Quetta-Mughal Kot Highway were affected by the floods.

The NHA's statement said that Quetta to Panjara bridge and Dera Allahyar to Dhadad section has also been restored.

However, NHA has restored all highways in a short time on the instructions of the Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.

The minister has issued special instructions to use all resources to restore the highways of Balochistan as soon as possible.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha were present in Balochistan to personally monitor the reconstruction and repair work of NHA road network.

However, work was still going on the Quetta-Sibi road. This road which was damaged at places like Baby bridge, Pinjarra bridge, Kundalini, Bhutani and Bolan, was mostly been repaired.

Around 105 km single road from Quetta to Pinjarra has been completely restored while the Dera Allahyar-Dadar section has also been opened for traffic.

Meanwhile, another 8km road was being constructed and repaired on war footing and would be opened for traffic soon.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Road Traffic Bolan NHA All From Rains

Recent Stories

3 Among 24 arrested sent to jail for digging sands ..

3 Among 24 arrested sent to jail for digging sands around banks of River Swat

27 seconds ago
 EU Working on Providing Kiev With $8Bln in Macro-F ..

EU Working on Providing Kiev With $8Bln in Macro-Financial Loans - European Comm ..

30 seconds ago
 EU Defense Ministers Agree to Launch Military Assi ..

EU Defense Ministers Agree to Launch Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine - Bo ..

32 seconds ago
 Members of Tablighi Jamaat stranded in Mankayal va ..

Members of Tablighi Jamaat stranded in Mankayal valley airlifted

34 seconds ago
 20th CPC National Congress proposed to be held on ..

20th CPC National Congress proposed to be held on Oct 16

4 minutes ago
 Floods caused Rs 98 billion loss to Balochistan's ..

Floods caused Rs 98 billion loss to Balochistan's Agriculture Sector

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.