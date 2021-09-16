UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Continuously Making Efforts To Ensure A Safe, Secure Driving Environment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

NH&MP continuously making efforts to ensure a safe, secure driving environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) is continuously making efforts to ensure safe and secure driving environment on national highways and motorways.

According to NH&MP, a state of the art Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA) was established in Islamabad, besides Helpline 130, FM Radio 95, travel Advisory Portal, Smartphone App, Online Complaint Portal and mobile education Unit giving services to road users round the clock, said a news release.

The working hours of NH&MP Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA) was also extended beyond routine official working timings, for convenience of public and now it would remain open throughout the week including on weekends.

To promote safety on Motorways and Highways, NH&MP was also conducting special awareness campaign in various educational institutions. NH&MP is trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters.

