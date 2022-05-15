NHMP holds motivational lecture for staff

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have organized a motivational lecture for its officers and staff to enhance their leadership and crisis management skills in challenging situations.

The NHMP mobile education Unit organized the session at the beat office where senior officers and staff including Chief Patrolling Officer Said Ahmed Khan participated in the session. The session was held under the direction of Deputy Inspector General of NHMP North Zone Dr Mazhar ul Haq Kaka Khail.

Defence Correspondent from APP Ali Jabir Malik briefed the participants on leadership qualities, crisis management, multitasking in uncertain and challenging circumstances and team management to achieve their tasks with maximum success through a unified effort.

The Chief Patrolling Officers and participants extended their gratitude to the NHMP Mobile Education Unit headed by Inspector Imran Abbass, Sub-Inspector Beenish Ali and JPO Amna Aziz for organising the motivational session to discuss key issues faced by the police officials during an emergent situation.

Chief Patrolling Officer Syed Ahmed Khan said it was imperative for NHMP officials in uniform to take a lead role as leaders to ensure problem-solving and task management under teamwork. He said the leaders in uniform were those who led from the front in crisis and remained at the end while receiving rewards.

/778