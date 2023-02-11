NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all sectors of Hyderabad zone

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) started a new campaign, 'No More' to inform the public about new initiatives and tools being deployed to ensure the safety of commuters and drivers and enforcement of the law

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) started a new campaign, 'No More' to inform the public about new initiatives and tools being deployed to ensure the safety of commuters and drivers and enforcement of the law.

The initiative was taken on the directive of Inspector General of NH&MP Khalid Mahmood.

In this regard, Additional IG NH&MP Sindh Sultan Ahmed Khawaja and DIG South Zone Javed Ali Maher launched the campaign in all the sectors of South Zone, Hyderabad to help travellers make their journey safer.

An additional number of Motorway Police have been deployed on Sakrand, Sukkur, Larkana, Sehwan, Karachi and Hyderabad motorways on National Highway and Indus Highway on holidays, especially on Saturday and Sunday, to assist road users.

In this context, under the supervision of Sector Commander of Indus Highway Larkana Sector Attaur Rehman, DSP Headquarters Asadullah Abaro, DSP Khalid Nawaz, DSP Deedar Hussain, DSP Abdul Samad along with Motorway Police, conducted road safety programmes at Ratodero and Mehar Toll Plazas, on Saturday.

On the occasion, the officials of the Motorway Police said that during the holidays, there is usually a rush of vehicles on the National Highway and Indus Highway. For this reason, more Motorway Police officers have been deployed at all the toll plazas and guidance centres on the National Highway and Indus Highway of Hyderabad Zone.

Apart from providing all possible assistance to the drivers and passengers, the officers are also giving briefings on road safety. Pamphlets, booklets, and stickers are being given regarding road safety. Besides this, road safety stalls have also been set up so that people can get more awareness about road safety.

DIG Motorway Police Hyderabad Zone said that to make it easy and safe, Motorway Police officers are present on the road 24 hours. Drivers should also support the Motorway Police and drive vehicles carefully and according to the law so that accidents can be completely controlled, he added.