NHMP shifted five semi-conscious passengers to hospital, 4 died

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police on Friday found five people lifeless near Bhera interchange on the Motorway.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling the NHMP received a call that a Honda car was parked alongside the road.

Upon approaching the car to offer assistance, the NHMP found five individuals in a semi-conscious state and immediately shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhera for medical treatment.

During the treatment, four people died and one was in an unconscious condition, the spokesman informed.

According to doctors, the death cause could be food poisoning, he said and added that the deceased have been identified as Romila, 60, Mahwish, 30, Samar, 28, and Aun, 4.

The travelers were residents of Lahore and were going to Islamabad from Lahore.