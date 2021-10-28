Nine Criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons in MUZAFERGARH

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested Nine criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested Nine criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

According to a Police spokesman,In line with special directives of District Police Officer(DPO), police have launched a special crackdown against criminals and Netted Nine criminals .

Police also recovered 32 litre liquor, 5.320 kgs Hashish, four pistols, rounds, 30 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations,A spokesman added.