UrduPoint.com

Nine Criminals Nabbed With Drugs, Weapons In MUZAFERGARH

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:04 PM

Nine Criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons in MUZAFERGARH

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested Nine criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested Nine criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

According to a Police spokesman,In line with special directives of District Police Officer(DPO), police have launched a special crackdown against criminals and Netted Nine criminals .

Police also recovered 32 litre liquor, 5.320 kgs Hashish, four pistols, rounds, 30 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations,A spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Kyrgystani Som Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM convenes NSC meeting tomorrow: Fawad

PM convenes NSC meeting tomorrow: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 Plastic material export increase 69% in 3 months

Plastic material export increase 69% in 3 months

4 minutes ago
 Organiser of flight that killed footballer Emilian ..

Organiser of flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted

4 minutes ago
 Five issues to address for Barcelona's new coach

Five issues to address for Barcelona's new coach

12 minutes ago
 4th IEEE International Conference on Robotic and A ..

4th IEEE International Conference on Robotic and Automation in Industry ICRAI 20 ..

22 minutes ago
 Gas cylinder catches fire in factory

Gas cylinder catches fire in factory

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.