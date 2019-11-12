UrduPoint.com
Nine Injured In Rickshaw-trolley Collision

Nine injured in rickshaw-trolley collision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) -:As many as nine passengers suffered injuries in motorcycle rickshaw-tractor trolley collision near WAPDA grid station here Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 sources said all passengers travelling in motorcycle-rickshaw received injuries and were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

The wounded persons included, Perveiz (25), M Saeed (20), Muhammad Saeed (27),Parveen Bibi (36),Rabia (25),Imrana (20), Mazia,Arooj (06) and Husnain.The travelers of motorcycle-rickshaw were stated to be resident of wapda chowk,said rescue sources.

More Stories From Pakistan

