Nine Injured In Three-vehicle Collision At Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:09 PM

Nine injured in three-vehicle collision at Karachi

At least nine people were seriously wounded in multiple vehicles collision at Tipu Sultan Pul in Karachi on Saturday Afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :At least nine people were seriously wounded in multiple vehicles collision at Tipu Sultan Pul in Karachi on Saturday Afternoon.

As per details, Rescue sources said that the accident happened at Tipu Sultan Pul in Karachi where one passenger bus collided with other two motorbikes.

As a result of collision nine people critically injured, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Eye-witnesses said, the accident occurred due to over-speeding of bus and the accident also caused a massive traffic jam on both sides of the road.

