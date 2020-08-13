NLPD playing important role for promotion of Urdu language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Nosheen Javed Amjad on Thursday said NLPD was playing an important role for the promotion of urdu language by publishing books and dictionaries.

She said, "Urdu was our Identity and it will remain so for future generations".

Nosheen Javed expressed these views in a programme organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) here. She also presented suggestions for the promotion of Urdu language which needed to be implemented.

Syed Sardar Ahmed Pirzada said that script gives a language, its identity adding that the abundance of roman script in place of Urdu Language was a danger sign for future prospects of Urdu. There was need to preserve the Urdu Script,he stated. Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery, Professor Dr. Zahid Munir Aamir, Professor Dr. Tanzeem-ul-Firdous and Dr. Humaira Ashfaq,Shakir Hussain Shakir, Dr. Waseem Anjum, Sarfraz Beig (France), Dr. Irfan Pasha, Dr. Memoona Subhani and Muhammad Zia-ud-Din also participated the event.