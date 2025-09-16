No compromise on quality of development schemes in Hazara: Fayaz Ali Shah

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah has said that the quality of development schemes in Hazara will not be compromised and all projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Monitoring and Evaluation Operational Committee on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials, while the Deputy Director (M&E) briefed participants on the progress, shortcomings, and overall status of ongoing schemes in the division.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that line departments’ heads visit the project sites in their respective districts and provide feedback.

He further instructed that monthly monitoring and evaluation meetings must be held regularly in every district to resolve minor, major, issues in coordination with the relevant departments.

Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah concluded by directing that schemes already completed over 70 percent should be given top priority and brought to completion at the earliest.