No Compromise To Be Made On Quality Of Development Schemes: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has reiterated that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects which were in progress in the district

He said that taxpayers' money should be spent in the public interest and issued directives to the divisional monitoring officer and other field officers to pay visits to development projects regularly.

He expressed these views while presiding over the divisional performance review meeting held at his office here on Monday.

He expressed satisfaction over pace of progress on ongoing development projects and added these initiatives would usher in socio-economic development of the area.

He urged the officials to fulfill their duty by ensuring that ongoing development projects were completed and set targets achieved.

Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Secretary to Commissioner Bannu Division Noorul Amin Khan, Assistant to Commissioner Planning and Development Gul Rehman Marwat, Assistant Commissioner Minister Sub Division, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, XC Officers of A&W Roads and Building Bannu, District Health Officer Bannu, District Livestock Officer, Superintendent Engineer Public Health and other concerned departments were present.

On the occasion, Transport Minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan thanked Commissioner Bannu for reviewing the progress on ongoing and approved projects in PK-89.

He said that in the presence of the present divisional and district administration, the ongoing projects were assured to be completed satisfactorily.

Commissioner Bannu directed that the basic requirements and requirements of the proposed development projects in PK-89 constituency of Transport Minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan should be met and presented in the relevant forum so that speedy progress could be made on them.

