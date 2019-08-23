No corruption cases of PCSIR under investigation in NAB

Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology Friday informed that there were no corruption cases under investigation in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR)

However, the ministry itself had approached NAB to get some of the precious PCSIR land in Lahore back in its possession, the Committee was informed.

It was told that two pieces of land amounting to approximately US$40 million were illegally occupied by some mafia and was being misused in activities not distantly related to the institution's mandate.

The land covers an area of 17 and 21 kanals at two separate locations. The committee was told that the same land after possession would be used for projects in public private partnership for science and technology initiatives.

The committee met under the chair Senator Mushtaq Ahmed here at the Parliament House which was attended by Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Gianchand, Syed Sabir Shah and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Secretary Science and Technology and officials.

Regarding issues of appointments and promotions in Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Mushtaq Ahmed observed that matters relating to PSQCA have been on agenda for long and the issues were not solving.

The Secretary informed that the genuine case of promotion of media advisor would be done with in next departmental promotional committee.

The committee was of the view that people who have had inquiries going on against them should be suspended till the inquiry comes to a conclusion.

The minister agreed with the committee's view and the committee was told that most of such people have already been suspended and if the body finds any remaining people, the ministry would comply with the direction.

While giving compliance report on committee's directions, the meeting was surprised to know that no facility exists in the country at present to see if children toys or drinking straws are being made from hospital waste.

Secretary said that the responsibility lies with the hospitals that let the waste go out of the premises and do not have incinerators in the hospital.

The committee decided to hold a joint meeting with the health committee on the matter so that the matter can be discussed at length and the root cause can be identified by calling all departments that come under both ministries.

The body also directed to conduct a survey by taking a sample of 100 sugar mills and sending questionnaires asking about what ways are being used for sugar whitening.

Regarding organising seminars and expos the committee observed that such events should have representation of academia as well as industry and at the same time participation of all the departments of the ministry.

The committee noted that there should be a mechanism to arrange annual conferences by Pakistani missions abroad comprising Pakistani scientists working in different countries.