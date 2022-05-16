No death occurred in road accident between tow coaches on Indus Highway,clarifies DC

A road accident between 2 passenger coaches on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Sunday left 14 passengers injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :A road accident between 2 passenger coaches on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Sunday left 14 passengers injured.

According to the police, the buses were coming from the opposite direction when they struck each other near the rural town of Aamri on the highway.

The injured were shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Fariduddin Mustafa clarified the reports about the death of 4 passengers in the incident.

He said those passengers were injured and that they were under treatment in the hospital.

The injured are residents of Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot and Osta Muhammad.

The stretch of the Indus Highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan witnesses frequent accidents due to the curvy road and absence of any barrier between the opposite directions on that single carriageway highway.