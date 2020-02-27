UrduPoint.com
No More Wheat, Flour Shortage, Says Minister

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:21 PM

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had overcome shortage of wheat and flour and now people were getting the commodity on the fixed rates

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had overcome shortage of wheat and flour and now people were getting the commodity on the fixed rates.

Talking to a delegation of farmers at his residence here, he said that the government was committed to providing more facilities to the agriculture sector, particularly farmers. He said that the government had provided wheat seed on subsidised rate to small farmers.

The minister said that the government had taken stern action against black-marketeers and ensured supply of flour at market. He said that improvement in agro-sector would bring about progress in the country.

