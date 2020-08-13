UrduPoint.com
No One Wheelie To Be Spared On Highways, Says SP PHP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

No one wheelie to be spared on highways, says SP PHP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan chief has warned motorbike zealots to avoid acrobatic maneuvres in the name of independence day celebrations on highways to avoid risking their own life and that of the others.

In a statement issued here Thursday, SP PHP Multan region Zahida Parveen said that PHP officials would celebrate indepndence day by hoisting national flags and planting saplings at the patrolling posts besides prayers for the development of the country on Aug 14, 2020.

However, she added PHP officials would also be patrolling the highways extensively and no reveller driving risky, particularly one-wheelies, would be spared.

She planted a sapling at Bua Pur patrolling post to open independence day plantation, PHP Multan spokesman said.

