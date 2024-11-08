No Province Matches Punjab’s Progress In Public Relief: Kousar Kazmi
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab's Media Coordinator and Official Spokesperson, Syed Kousar Kazmi, said on Friday the Punjab government was focusing on performance rather than engaging in political gimmicks.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government was doing its best for public relief.
He said that no other province even comes close to the progress made in this regard.
The spokesperson criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its obsession with personality cult and claimed the party has reached its peak in this regard.
“PTI by hiring lobbyists and conspiring against the country, is not a democratic party”, he added.
He said whenever there is a talk about Pakistan's progress, PTI has attempted to spread chaos and division.
Kazmi advised that the party is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it should focus on the welfare of the province's people and address issues like health and education, rather than promoting hatred and unrest.
He challenged PTI to name even one welfare project for the public that they have initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
