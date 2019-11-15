UrduPoint.com
No Record Of $200 Billion In Foreign Countries Available With Government: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:29 PM

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said in the National Assembly (NA) that no record of $200 billion in foreign countries is available in government record

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th November, 2019) Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said in the National Assembly (NA) that no record of $200 billion in foreign countries is available in government record.

.He said a task force that has been set up in this regard; is trying to bring back all the money transferred to foreign countries through money laundering.Replying to a question in the House, he said 5 per cent special job quota for minorities is being given in all government departments.Number of employees working in the independent departments under federal government are 25828.Replying to a question about Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) he said a survey of deserving persons taking benefit under BISP was being held so that only needy people could take benefit from this support programme.He said special assistant to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is entitled to available salaries, allowances and perks and privileges to minister of state.

Replying to another question he said that ministry of climate change didn't allow anyone to use polythene bags with or without red or green stamps.Ministry teams during raids have seized such bags too.It has also been said that no proposal is under consideration of naming Islamabad Airport as Benazir Bhutto Airport.Replying to another question regarding PTV, it has been said that during the tenure of present government ptv deficit is reduced.During fiscal year of 2018-19 income over Rs11, 56, billion was earned while after incurring the expenditures of over Rs 11, 21 billion profit stands at over Rs 350 million .Replying to another question regarding assets of federal board it has been said that Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education is an independent institute that was established by the parliament in 1975.The cost of transferable assets of Federal Board is over Rs 6.19 billion while cost of non-transferable assets is over Rs 69.

5 million

