'No Shortage' Of Water Purifying Tablets In Flood-hit Areas: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday clarified that some elements are trying to create shortage of water purifying tables and that there is no scarcity of such tablets in the province.

Spokesman for KP Health Department has said that Aquatabs and other products of same formula are plentiful in the market and attempts of elements that are trying to mint money by creating artificial shortage have been foiled by proper monitoring of drug inspectors.

The health authorities said that consumption of water purifying in floods has been increased while drug inspectors are ensuring availability of these products in flood affected areas.

