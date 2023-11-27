No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murtaza Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, stressing the need to create awareness about breastfeeding, on Monday said that there was no substitute of mother's milk for ensuring the overall health of infant babies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, stressing the need to create awareness about breastfeeding, on Monday said that there was no substitute of mother's milk for ensuring the overall health of infant babies.

Winding up debate on a motion by Samina Mumtaz Zehri about the regulation of production and sale of baby formula milk and related products and awareness among young mothers, he said Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, monitored the quality and standard of imported milk.

He explained that formula milk was rarely produced in the country.

The minister said that Pakistan had to spend $ 30.5 million on the import of around 15000 tons of formula milk every year. Pakistan ranked fourth in milk production in the world, he added.

He said the Senators discussed the important features of the formula milk and added the mother might not be able to breastfeed the baby in the specific situation.

He said in case of mother's death, a baby had to be fed by formula milk so it could not be completely banned.

Earlier moving the motion, Samina Mumtaz Zehri called for promoting minimum six-month breastfeeding to enhance the immune system of babies.

She suggested that formula milk should be banned and discouraged in the country.

Some 16 companies were manufacturing formula milk and none was unfortunately a Pakistani company.

She said that formula milk companies always managed doctors and paramedics with monetary benefits, to eventually suggest their products for infant babies.

Dr Mehr Taj said the breast milk was totally free which had no substitute in the world. The science has not yet developed any substitute for mother milk, she added.

Dr Zarqa Taimur said C-Section, instead of natural birth, was promoted in the country for monetary gains. C-Section was the main reason for not properly breast-feeding the babies, she added.

She said breastfeeding could protect the infant from various diseases and disorders. She called for proper legislation in this regard.

Fawzia Arshad said formula milk-fed babies were susceptible to diarrhea and other diseases. Breastfeeding was good for both mother and child, she added.

Sana Jamali and Khalida Skindar urged the doctors and paramedics to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding, rather than suggesting formula milk.

