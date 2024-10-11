Open Menu

Nobody Allowed To Disrupt SCO Conference In Islamabad: Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday said Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure to welcome foreign delegations including 12 heads of the governments for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, scheduled for October 15-16.

“Those who have a mindset to conspire against the country should better stay at home as no miscreant will be allowed to disrupt the SCO Conference in Islamabad,” the minister said while talking to the media.

“The announcements do not make any difference as Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure,” he said while referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which had announced to hold protest in coming days.

“It (SCO Conference) will go as planned and will elevate Pakistan’s prestige and improve its image at international level,” the minister remarked.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has personally reviewed the arrangements for the reception of different head of governments arriving in Islamabad to attend the SCO conference.

“This shows the importance of such a grand event in Pakistan which will be instrumental to boost the economic growth in the country,” he added.

The minister said all the security arrangements have been finalized in Islamabad with the deployment of all the law enforcement agencies including Pakistan Army and Rangers.

He said all the heads of governments participating in the SCO would be accorded a warm welcome in Islamabad as the whole nation is ready to celebrate the event with national pride.

The whole Islamabad has been decorated which would eventually leave a positive impression of Pakistan in minds of the visiting delegations, he noted.

He believed that the SCO would be a great success for Pakistan and would help enhance regional cooperation with a discussion on many important topics.

