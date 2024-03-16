Nomad man strangulates wife in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A nomad man on Saturday strangulated his wife in Musafir Khana area, a suburb of Bahawalpur after exchange of harsh words.

The police sources said that a nomad family had migrated from Yazman tehsil to Musafir Khana area of Bahawalpur 15 days back.

The couple had developed dispute over a domestic issue which led to exchange of harsh words. “The man made furious and strangulated his 24-years-old wife,” the police said.

The suspect managed to escape from the scene. The police after receiving information, reached at the scene and shifted the body to hospital morgue for postmortem.

Musafir Khana police was investigating the incident.