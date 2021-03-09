UrduPoint.com
Noon Academy, Education Ministry Partnered To Provide Digital Education In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:18 PM

Noon Academy, a London based EdTech Startup with over 400,000 users in Pakistan, has entered into a Letter of Understanding with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MoFEPT) for provision of Digital Education in Pakistan

The LoU was signed at a ceremony held at the Federal Education Ministry here on other day.

As per the understanding, Noon Academy, as a global e-learning platform, will use its expertise in technology to develop high quality content for the education ministry.

Education Ministry will make the content accessible to students across Pakistan for free. The content will include recorded lectures, past paper review sessions, doubt clearing sessions and much more.

The content will be promoted through print, social and digital media, including the global award-winning Noon academy app. The app includes live classes, practice exams, comprehensive courses, assessments, and many other social learning features.

Speaking at the occasion, Joint Secretary IC, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaurdhary appreciated the efforts of Noon Academy and emphasized the positive impact of the private sector in the education space.

Umair Babar Chishti, Country Manager Pakistan, Noon Academy, said "Noon Academy has entered Pakistan with the vision to provide learning opportunities to everyone, and through our platform we want to make the best teachers in Pakistan affordable, accessible and available for all students in Pakistan and help them achieve their goals in life".

Noon Academy will assist the federal education ministry in developing the concept of Tele-school on the ptv to provide learning opportunities in all provinces of Pakistan while maintaining standards and overcoming the language barriers.

