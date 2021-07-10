Notorious dacoit killed during encounter with police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police here on Saturday early hours.

According to police sources, Kot Addu police arrested a notorious dacoit Waseem a few days ago over his involvement in different cases of dacoity-cum murder, robbery and other heinous crimes.

The criminal confessed various dacoties and informed police about looted valuables. On Saturday morning, the police party was taking him to the place for recovery of weapons and looted valuables when accomplices of the arrested criminal attacked police party.

The police also retaliated in self defence. However, the dacoit Waseem received bullet injuries by the firing of his own accomplices and died at the spot.

The police sources informed that a police constable was also injured during the exchange of fire while the criminal managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

Special police teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.