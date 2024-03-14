Notorious Drug Peddler Held, 3.5kg Drugs Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered about 3.5 kilogrammes hashish from his possession.
According to details, SHO Kohna police Arslan Amjad along with his team on a tip off raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler named Sultan alias Taan s/o Furqan resident of timber market.
The police team also recovered hashish from his possession as he was present to sale the drugs.
The further legal action was also launched against the accused.
District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Farooq Umar appreciated the police team.
