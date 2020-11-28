Notorious drug peddler held with Hashish

Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during raids conducted by Mumtazabad police station on Saturday

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, Mumtazabad police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Ghulam Haider s/o Maqbool.

Police have recovered over two kilogram Hashish from his possession.

Police sources said the arrested drug peddler was wanted to police in 12 different cases across the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) SI Shabaan Khalid Goraya said the crackdown would continue without any discrimination and area would be made drug free.