Notorious inter-district dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have busted a notorious inter-district dacoit gang and arrested three of its members besides recovering looted valuables and weapons from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Monday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar, a special police team of the district launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious inter-district dacoit gang.

The police team arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Nawaz alias Nazi, Shahzad alias Kashi and Muhammad Ramzan alias Rami.

The police have recovered looted valuables of worth Rs three million including one car, two motorcycles, cash Rs 400,000, three pistols and rounds from their possession by tracing 14 cases of dacoity from them, police sources said.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added, however, the DPO Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team.