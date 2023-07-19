NSFC-PSF invites joint proposals for research and development projects

National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) have invited universities, research centres and institutions to submit joint proposals for Research and Development projects, as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) have invited universities, research centres and institutions to submit joint proposals for Research and Development projects, as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between institutions.

According to an official of PSF, the call for Proposals for Joint Research and Development Projects with National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) is open in the priority areas including Green technologies (mainly focusing development of green sources of energy generation which may have industrial implications); Nanotechnology (based on the socioeconomic needs of Pak-China) and Computing sciences (Limited to Augmented/Virtual reality, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing).

�About the guidelines for proposal submission, the official informed that Chinese and Pakistani scientists should come to an agreement with each other using their own means of communications and jointly develop and complete their project proposal before submitting it to NSFC and PSF. NSFC and PSF do not match the collaborating partners.

Chinese or Pakistani Collaborator or partner should necessarily be identified in each submitted Joint Research Project Proposal submitted individually from any side without Chinese or Pakistani collaborator or partner will not be processed further.

Joint Research and Development Project must be basic or applied research with strong implications for the development of Industry, Technology, Process, Techniques, Prototype, Commercialization and Innovation, leading to socio-economic uplift of both countries.

The joint research proposal which will be applied in nature will be financed on priority, the official added.

Project proposal must provide detailed information on the objectives and justification of the year wise planned joint research work, the methodology to be followed, the composition of each research team and intended time schedule.

The prescribed Proforma for submission of Joint Research Projects should be duly filled and submitted by the Chinese scientists to NSFC https://grants.nsfc.gov.cn/egrantweb/ and by the Pakistani scientists to PSF through the online portal https://rgms.psf.gov.pk/rgms/login.aspx�Research Grant Management System RGMS).

The proposals submitted individually from any side without a Chinese or Pakistani collaborator will not be processed further while the Curricula vitae of both research teams should be attached. The duration of the projects should not exceed two years.

The maximum amount to be supported by PSF is Rs. 10.00 million and the maximum Amount to be supported by NSFC is 2.00 million RMB.

The purpose of visits in one direction under the submitted Joint Research Project should be collaborative research, training of scientists and�to participate in small workshops which would be the part of Joint Research Project.

0 The deadline for submission of proposals is�September 05, 2023.The present call for proposals and required information for Chinese side about the application procedure are available in English and Chinese on NSFC website:�www.nsfc.gov.cn, the official conveyed.

About the evaluation of the proposals, the official informed us that only jointly submitted proposals will be eligible for evaluation and approval by NSFC and PSF jointly.