Number Of Field Hospitals, 'Clinics On Wheels' To Be Increased: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz promised on Wednesday that "all resources will be spent on welfare of people and we will provide treatment facilities at the doorstep of every citizen".

While noting that free and best treatment at the doorsteps of more than 5. 3 million patients across Punjab had been provided in just 148 days, she added that good treatment, medicines and tests were the right of those living in the villages also.

The CM said that number of field hospitals and 'Clinics on Wheels' would be further increased to ensure ease and service of people.

Maryam Nawaz said, "We are daily monitoring the performance of Clinic on Wheels and Field Hospitals where an average of more than 30,000 patients benefit from the services every day. She underscored,”Medical consultation, tests and ultrasound facilities are also available at the Clinic on Wheels.

The CM said,”202 Clinic on Wheels vans and 42 ultrasound plus vans are providing services in semi-urban and congested areas across Punjab.” She added,”15 Clinics on Wheels and 3 ultrasound vehicles are busy in semi-urban and congested areas of Lahore, whereas more than 736,000 people received treatment from the field hospital in remote areas of Punjab.” She flagged,”More than 100,000 people in the villages were provided free lab test facility through the field hospitals, and more than 46,000 people from remote villages were given the facility of free X-ray and ultrasound tests.”

People of villages and their representatives pay tribute to the Chief Minister on launching the Field Hospitals and Clinics on Wheels projects.

