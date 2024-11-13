Number Of Field Hospitals, 'Clinics On Wheels' To Be Increased: CM
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz promised on Wednesday that "all resources will be spent on welfare of people and we will provide treatment facilities at the doorstep of every citizen"
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz promised on Wednesday that "all resources will be spent on welfare of people and we will provide treatment facilities at the doorstep of every citizen".
While noting that free and best treatment at the doorsteps of more than 5. 3 million patients across Punjab had been provided in just 148 days, she added that good treatment, medicines and tests were the right of those living in the villages also.
The CM said that number of field hospitals and 'Clinics on Wheels' would be further increased to ensure ease and service of people.
Maryam Nawaz said, "We are daily monitoring the performance of Clinic on Wheels and Field Hospitals where an average of more than 30,000 patients benefit from the services every day. She underscored,”Medical consultation, tests and ultrasound facilities are also available at the Clinic on Wheels.
”
The CM said,”202 Clinic on Wheels vans and 42 ultrasound plus vans are providing services in semi-urban and congested areas across Punjab.” She added,”15 Clinics on Wheels and 3 ultrasound vehicles are busy in semi-urban and congested areas of Lahore, whereas more than 736,000 people received treatment from the field hospital in remote areas of Punjab.” She flagged,”More than 100,000 people in the villages were provided free lab test facility through the field hospitals, and more than 46,000 people from remote villages were given the facility of free X-ray and ultrasound tests.”
People of villages and their representatives pay tribute to the Chief Minister on launching the Field Hospitals and Clinics on Wheels projects.
Recent Stories
Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside
IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crime, boost capital security
LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters
First ever female public library caters needs of readers
Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister
Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested
Cop martyred in targeted attack
Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in ..
CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in various fields: Chinese ambassado ..
Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsildars
KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championship concluding ceremony
Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy for religious minorities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside19 seconds ago
-
IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crime, boost capital security21 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters22 seconds ago
-
First ever female public library caters needs of readers23 seconds ago
-
Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested5 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred in targeted attack5 minutes ago
-
Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in various fields: Chinese ambassador3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsildars3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy for religious minorities3 minutes ago
-
BISP, NAVTTC collaborate to empower BISP registered families through skill training4 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held for staff of KP assembly4 minutes ago