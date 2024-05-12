Nurses Association Commends Punjab CM For Healthcare Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Young Nurses Association (YNA) has expressed appreciation for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's groundbreaking efforts in healthcare system of the province.
In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the association office-bearers commended the CM for bringing advanced treatment facilities to patients' doorsteps, reducing travel burdens, and enhancing access to medical care.
President YNA Rozina Manzoor and other officials highlighted the pivotal role of nurses in healthcare and advocated for their rights, including the establishment of a government-level nursing university and addressing faculty shortages. The YNA also emphasised the need for equitable promotion opportunities and acknowledged the sacrifices made by nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through collaboration with the CM and ongoing dedication, the YNA aims to ensure quality healthcare and professional growth for nurses across Punjab, she added.
