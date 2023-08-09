Officials of PTI Hafizabad call on Aleem Khan, join IPP

Various Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials belonging to district Hafizabad called on Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Abdul Aleem Khan and announced to join the IPP along with all organizational structure, officials and workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Various Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials belonging to district Hafizabad called on Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Abdul Aleem Khan and announced to join the IPP along with all organizational structure, officials and workers.

The meeting was held at central secretariat of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. District secretary of PTI Hafizabad Afzaal Ahmad Hanjara, vice president Rai Nawaz Kharal and secretary Sikandar Hayat Tarar were among those who joined the IPP. Former provincial minister and central leader of IPP Mian Khalid Mehmood was also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said, "We have come out with the mission of public service in very difficult time and every patriot will support us. We have given party manifesto in which the welfare of workers and farmers is our first priority and they will be given maximum relief in electricity bills and minimum monthly salary." He said that if the economic conditions will be good, the clouds of disappointment will automatically disappear and the country will be on the path to rapid development and prosperity.

Aleem Khan said that he has full confidence in the masses and as soon as the election campaign starts, each drop will become an ocean and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will achieve great success. He said that not only Punjab, but from the entire country important personalities are joining this party, and after Kasur, a large number of central leaders from Hafizabad district have joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party which is a good omen.

Afzal Ahmad Hanjara, Rai Nawaz Kharal and Sikandar Hayat Tarar, who joined the IPP, thanked Abdul Aleem Khan and expressed their full confidence in Jahangir Khan Tareen and the party leadership. They expressed their determination to work day and night for Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in their respective areas and bring practical results in the general election.