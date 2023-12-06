OIC expectations: Minister Aneeq calls for unity amid global challenges for Muslim Ummah

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday emphasized the guidance provided by the Holy Quran, highlighting the significance of unity among Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday emphasized the guidance provided by the Holy Quran, highlighting the significance of unity among Muslims.

Addressing the National Conference titled 'National Dialogue on The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah' organized by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan at the Jinnah Convention Centre, he pointed out the crucial roles played by Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia in the region and discussed broader geopolitical aspects acknowledging the limitations of rulers in certain matters.

Expressing concern, Minister Aneeq questioned the commitment of the Arab world to resolving the Gaza problem and raised the issue of limited recognition of Israel among the 57 Muslim countries. He brought attention to global protests in America and Britain in the name of humanity.

Regarding the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Minister Aneeq expressed his hope for positive outcomes but warned that a lack of results would signify the failure of the elders. He called for unity among Muslim nations and stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah.

In conclusion, he urged for a thoughtful consideration of the current circumstances and the need for constructive dialogue to address the complex issues faced by the Muslim Ummah.

In a recent series of statements, key leaders shared their perspectives on Israel's standing and the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman questioned the conspicuous absence of human rights organizations amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Expressing concern, he emphasized that only five countries currently dictated decisions for the entire world which was against the democratic norms.

Demanding immediate action, Mufti Munib called for a mobile hospital convoy to be urgently dispatched to Gaza. He urged Muslim leaders to spearhead this humanitarian effort, stressing the lack of contingency arrangements thus far.

In a significant development, Pope Francis had also called for a ceasefire, prompting Mufti Munib to appeal for the Pope's intervention to alleviate the suffering of the oppressed.

He concluded with a plea to inform the world about the cruelty unfolding in Gaza, emphasizing the need to shake the conscience of humanity. He urged the global community to take swift and decisive action to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Mufti Taqi Usmani declared the Palestine issue as the heartbeat of 22 million Pakistanis, asserting that Israel's aggression on Gaza violated moral values. He said the youth of Gaza were fighting for their birthright vowing not to relent until Israeli occupation ended entirely.

Mufti Usmani emphasized that no Muslim could accept the existence of Israel.

Highlighting a historical pattern, he criticized Western nations, particularly the United States, for branding freedom struggles as terrorism. Drawing parallels with Kashmir, he distinguished Hamas as a political force and labels them as Mujahideen, not mere fighters.

Concluding his remarks, Mufti Usmani contended that the true terrorist was Israel.

Leader of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, Maulana Fazlur Rahman Khalil asserted that Hamas had successfully dismantled Israel's perceived invincibility, marking a significant development in the ongoing dynamics of the region.

Chief of Muslim League Zia, Mohammad Ijazul Haque emphasized the need for unity among Muslim rulers and people to effectively address the current crisis facing the Muslim Ummah.

Chairman of Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan, Abdullah Gul highlighted Pakistan's unique passport privilege, enabling travel worldwide except to Israel.

Former Member of the Punjab Assembly, Maulana Muawiya Azam Tariq lamented that non-Muslim countries attempted to impede sailors heading to Israel, expressing concern about the involvement of these nations.

Senior Journalist Hamid Mir reported that there was a divergence of opinion on taking tough measures against Israel, suggesting that not everyone was in favour of such actions.