Okara University Joins Hands With Cantonment For Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

OKARA, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The University of Okara, in collaboration with the Okara Cantonment and Cadet College Okara, has launched a division-wide plantation drive.

Under the campaign, extensive plantation would be carried out in various government schools, colleges and institutes of higher learning in all tehsils and districts of the division Sahiwal. University's Senior Horticulture Officer Dr Nadeem Ahmed and Cantonment staff have made arrangements for saplings' provision.

The drive was kicked off at the university with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid and Captain Noor Saeed Afridi planting seasonal foliage.

It was then replicated in schools and colleges of Renala Khurd.

The VC said, "The cantonment authorities are keen to work for mitigating the climate change effects with widespread plantation and we have joined hands with them in this cause." He said, "In order to meet the Aichi Biodiversity Targets, we are introducing the plants that can help in rehabilitation of honey bees and restoration of the loss of biodiversity in the region."

