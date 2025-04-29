Open Menu

Old Ravian Donates $52,500 To GCU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Old Ravian donates $52,500 to GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Dr. Masood Akbar, a distinguished Old Ravian, has donated US$ 52,500 (Rs14.7 million) to the GCU Endowment Fund Trust.

This generous contribution will sponsor 15 new Golden Scholarships for deserving students, bringing the total number of scholarships funded by him to 55.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Masood Akbar, stating that his continued support reflects a profound commitment to educational uplift and youth empowerment at GCU. He added, “Old Ravians are the true strength of GCU. These scholarships will not only support students but also uplift entire families.”

