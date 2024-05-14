Open Menu

Ombdusman Office Addresses Citizens' Complaints At Doorstep

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Ombdusman office addresses citizens' complaints at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Investigation Officer Dera’s Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Arif Khan Kundi on Tuesday said that priority was being given to extend relief to citizens at earliest.

He expressed these views during his visit to Bhakkar where he disposed of cases under the Outreach Complaint Resolution(OCR) program.

He listened to a number of citizens’ complaints against several federal organizations including Wapda, FESCO, SNGPL, BISP, Passport Office, NBP and other organizations at the Provincial Ombudsman Office Bhakkar.

Later talking to media persons, the investigation officer said the Primary objective of the visit was to facilitate citizens' access to government officials so that everyone's issues could be resolved on the spot.

He said such visits were undertaken in line with directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Qureshi to provide relief to citizens at their doorstep.

He said inspections of offices of concerned authorities were being conducted besides arranging open courts in remote areas in this regard.

He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken for prompt resolution of citizens’ complaints.

APP/slm

