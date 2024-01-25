Open Menu

Ombudsman’s Dera Office Listens To Complaints At South Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Senior Investigation Officer Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan on Thursday said that priority was being accorded to address citizens’ complaints promptly.

He expressed these views during his three-day visit to Complaint Collection Center Wana, South Waziristan.

He listened to 164 complaints of inhabitants against federal organizations and issued directives to the officials concerned of those departments to address the complaints, instantly.

In this regard, he said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken, he added.

On this occasion, Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan said that it was a top priority to solve the cases in a short period of time.

He said that staff of Wana office was honestly performing their duties in light of the clear instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Federal OmbudsmanRegional Office Dera Ismail Khan Sang-E-Marjan Khan Mehsud to redress the legitimate complaints of the citizens, immediately.

