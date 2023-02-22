Omer made illegal assets rather than serving masses. Babar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Former Chairman NA standing and candidate for NA-17 Haripur, Babar Nawaz Khan on Wednesday alleged that during PTI's four-year rule, former Federal minister Omer Ayub made illegal assets rather than serving the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering here at Khalabat.

Babar Nawaz Khan further said that during my one-and-a-half years of national assembly tenure, "I have served the masses of my constituency with religious zeal".

Talking about the vacant post of Wapda Hazara division, he said that 8700 posts are lying vacant in the region and said that not a single person from Tarbaila dam affectee was hired in Wapda by the previous regime.

Babar Nawaz Khan said that under the leadership Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan will prosper once again and the masses will be facilitated accordingly.

He said PML-N is trying it's best to resolve the economic crisis and bring back the country in track of development.