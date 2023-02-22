UrduPoint.com

Omer Made Illegal Assets Rather Than Serving Masses. Babar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Omer made illegal assets rather than serving masses. Babar Khan

Former Chairman NA standing and candidate for NA-17 Haripur, Babar Nawaz Khan on Wednesday alleged that during PTI's four-year rule, former federal minister Omer Ayub made illegal assets rather than serving the masses

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Former Chairman NA standing and candidate for NA-17 Haripur, Babar Nawaz Khan on Wednesday alleged that during PTI's four-year rule, former Federal minister Omer Ayub made illegal assets rather than serving the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering here at Khalabat.

Babar Nawaz Khan further said that during my one-and-a-half years of national assembly tenure, "I have served the masses of my constituency with religious zeal".

Talking about the vacant post of Wapda Hazara division, he said that 8700 posts are lying vacant in the region and said that not a single person from Tarbaila dam affectee was hired in Wapda by the previous regime.

Babar Nawaz Khan said that under the leadership Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan will prosper once again and the masses will be facilitated accordingly.

He said PML-N is trying it's best to resolve the economic crisis and bring back the country in track of development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dam Haripur Nawaz Khan Post From Best NA-17

Recent Stories

Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Ru ..

Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Running for President in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Miss ..

Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Missile From Truck - Defense Magaz ..

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to avail Pakis ..

Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to avail Pakistan's business opportunities

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Seeking to Set 62-Mile Security Zone on Bo ..

Ukraine Seeking to Set 62-Mile Security Zone on Border With Russia - Intelligenc ..

2 seconds ago
 UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal ..

UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal', They 'Must Stop'

3 seconds ago
 Living with chronic pain may impact your memory, l ..

Living with chronic pain may impact your memory, learning skills

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.