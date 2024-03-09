Open Menu

One Dead, Seven Injured In DI Khan Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

One dead, seven injured in DI Khan road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) An elderly man was killed while seven other people got injured in two different incidents that happened in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, two motorcycles collided with a Container near Daman Hotel on Dera-Bhakkar road in the limits of Gomal University police station. As a result, 65-year-old man Khizer Hayat son of Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Civil Rakh, Bandkorai died on the spot while five others got injured.

The injured included 60-year-old Mushtaq Kuhawar son of Ghulam Muhammad, 40-year-old Kamran Rajput son of Nawab Ali, 29-year-old Hamza Qureshi and 25-year-old Usman son of Bashir Ahmad.

The medical team of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

In a separate incident, a car coming from Wana to Dera Ismail Khan overturned near the Chehkaan area after the driver lost control of the vehicle. As a result, two people traveling in the car got injured and were later shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera by Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Hotel Driver Road Vehicle Car Died Daman Man Dera Ismail Khan SITE Gomal Wana Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

44 minutes ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

54 minutes ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 hour ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 hour ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 hours ago
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

2 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

19 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan