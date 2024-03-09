One dead, seven injured in DI Khan road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) An elderly man was killed while seven other people got injured in two different incidents that happened in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, two motorcycles collided with a Container near Daman Hotel on Dera-Bhakkar road in the limits of Gomal University police station. As a result, 65-year-old man Khizer Hayat son of Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Civil Rakh, Bandkorai died on the spot while five others got injured.

The injured included 60-year-old Mushtaq Kuhawar son of Ghulam Muhammad, 40-year-old Kamran Rajput son of Nawab Ali, 29-year-old Hamza Qureshi and 25-year-old Usman son of Bashir Ahmad.

The medical team of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

In a separate incident, a car coming from Wana to Dera Ismail Khan overturned near the Chehkaan area after the driver lost control of the vehicle. As a result, two people traveling in the car got injured and were later shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera by Rescue 1122.