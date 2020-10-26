UrduPoint.com
One Injured, As Police Baton-charges SNCF Protesters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

One injured, as police baton-charges SNCF protesters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :One got injured as Sindh police baton-charged the protest of Sindh Nurses COVID Forum (SNCF) who tried to enter the red zone to stage the token protest in front of the Chief Minister House.

Manoj Kumar, a protestor, while talking to media outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Monday said "We were protesting on the sixth consecutive day against non-extension of our contracts and non-regularization of our services." As no heed was being given to their demands, they decided to lead rally of protesters and stage the token protest in front of Chief Minister House, he added. The police started to baton-charge the protesters when they tried to enter the red zone, he said.

As result, one of the protestors got injured while some others were detained by the police.

He maintained that it was peaceful rally leading towards Chief Minister House against non-acceptance of the demands A large number of male and female nurses participated the protest who came from different districts of the province.

SNCF Vice President Shafqat Hussain wassan, while talking to APP, said as many as 2382 female and male nurses had qualified the examination of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

After sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country, on March 22, 2020, some 1266 of total candidates joined the different government hospitals in the province and started serving the COVID-19 patients, he added.

Initially, they were hired for three months and later our contracts were extended for a period of another three months, the SNCF vice president said and added that now after six months, their contracts were not being extended.

"Sindh government neither extending our contracts nor regularizing our services," he stated.

They demanded from Sindh government to release the detained protesters immediately and also either extend their contracts or regularize their services.

